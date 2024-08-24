Three dead, nine seriously wounded in knife attack at German festival

A manhunt is currently underway in Germany following a knife attack at a festival that has claimed the lives of at least three people and left at least nine others fighting for their lives.

Local and international press reports say that what is so far thought to be a lone attacker had deliberately stabbed his victims in the neck in the western German city of Solingen, during a festival marking the 650th anniversary of the industrial city’s founding.

The attacker, who is reported to be still at large, is believed to have stabbed passers-by at random on Friday evening.

Roads in the area have been blocked, and residents asked to remain indoors while German police carry out a massive manhunt for the suspect, involving helicopters and over 40 tactical vehicles, commanded by special task force officers.

A police spokesman told the German press that they are currently assuming that the attack was carried out by one person, after speaking to a number of eyewitness.

The spokesman also said that the police had no indication of the attacker’s current whereabouts, nor details about his appearance at this time.