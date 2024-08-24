Palermo prosecutors launch investigation into sinking of luxury yacht which claimed nine lives

An investigation into possible manslaughter or negligent shipwreck has been launched into Monday’s sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily, in which seven people died, amongst them the British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah.

Ambrogio Cartosio, the public prosecutor of Termini Imerese, Palermo, told a press conference on Saturday that his office has started an initial investigation into as yet unidentified persons, on suspicion of negligent manslaughter and negligent shipwreck.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese has registered a file with the state against unknown persons, hypothesising the crimes of negligent shipwreck and multiple negligent manslaughter," Ambrogio told reporters on Saturday.

Six bodies had been recovered from cabins on the left side of the yacht after it had sunk, the chief of the Palermo fire service said. The bodies were identified as Jonathan Bloomer, the chair of the bank Morgan Stanley International; his wife, Judy; Chris Morvillo, the Clifford Chance lawyer; and his wife, Neda and Recaldo Thomas, the ship’s chef.

The prosecutors also stressed that the investigations into the sinking of the British-flagged sailing boat which went down in a storm off the north of the Italian island early on Monday, were ongoing.