Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt at Florida Golf Course

Former U.S. President Donald Trump narrowly escaped what authorities have described as an "attempted assassination" on Sunday, while playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Secret Service agents fired at a man reportedly pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope from a distance of 400-500 yards away.

Trump, who is also the Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 election, was unharmed during the incident.

The gunman has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, a resident of Kaaawa, Hawaii. Routh, originally from North Carolina, had a history of legal trouble, including a 2002 conviction for possessing a weapon of mass destruction. Details surrounding the weapon charge indicate that Routh was involved in a standoff with North Carolina police that year.

Authorities have confirmed Routh’s frequent posts on social media regarding international conflicts, particularly the war in Ukraine, where he had once expressed interest in volunteering. His online activity also reveals that, while initially a supporter of Trump, his political stance shifted over time. In recent years, Routh became a supporter of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, even making small donations to Democratic causes.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed that the shooter was hidden in shrubbery near the golf course. “They’re pretty much out of sight in that area,” Bradshaw said, explaining that Trump’s security detail was reduced compared to his presidency but still robust due to ongoing threats.

Secret Service agents acted swiftly, protecting the former president and arresting Routh after firing on him. Fox News host Sean Hannity, a close confidant of Trump, relayed details of the attack on air, stating that Trump and his golf partner, Steve Witkoff, heard gunfire before Secret Service agents secured Trump and transported him from the scene in a reinforced vehicle.

Trump reassured his supporters shortly after the attack in an email, stating, “I AM SAFE AND WELL!”. His running mate, JD Vance, and Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed that Trump was unharmed and in good spirits after the incident.

Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent in the upcoming election, expressed relief at Trump’s safety. Posting on X, Harris wrote, “I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.” The White House also issued a statement affirming that President Biden and Harris had been briefed and were being kept updated on the investigation.

Trump is expected to continue his public schedule without interruption, with plans to speak live from Mar-a-Lago on Monday night. However, the incident has once again raised concerns about political violence in the U.S.

A bipartisan congressional task force investigating a previous assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania has requested a briefing from the Secret Service. Task force members, including U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Jason Crow, said they remain "deeply concerned" and are seeking answers on both the July incident and this latest attack.