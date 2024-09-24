Extreme hunger, poverty 'unacceptable' in today's world, Borg tells UN Summit

Deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister, Ian Borg has appealed for immediate global action to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger, during the Summit of the Future in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Borg described extreme poverty and hunger’s continued existence as "unacceptable" in today’s world.

The summit, which concluded with the adoption of the Pact for the Future, aims to promote multilateral action on a range of global challenges, including sustainable development, international peace, security, and youth engagement. Borg reaffirmed Malta's commitment to the goals outlined in the pact, particularly in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and Net Zero goals by 2050.

"To create a better future, we must accelerate action, right here, right now," he urged. He emphasised the importance of conflict prevention in maintaining international peace and security, and advocated for greater inclusion of women and youth in peace processes as key to sustaining long-term peace.

On the youth, Borg described them as,"the innovators, entrepreneurs, dreamers, and creators who shape this world," stressing the need to invest in youth through education and empowerment.

Borg also noted the Pact's focus on children, calling for increased protection against violence and conflict, along with more investment in education.

The foreign affairs minister linked the climate crisis with global peace, urging immediate action to reduce emissions, the transition to renewable energy, and the protection of vulnerable communities.

In addition to his participation at the summit, Borg engaged in bilateral talks with the foreign ministers of various nations, including Antigua and Barbuda, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cabo Verde, and Uzbekistan, and took part in meetings with the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers.