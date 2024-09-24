The world is 'at another inflection point' Joe Biden tells UN General Assembly

US President Joe Biden used his final speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to deliver a stark warning that the world is “at another inflection point.”

Addressing the UN, the outgoing US President vowed to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, noting how NATO and the Ukrainian people stood up to their invaders.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden stated, “He set out to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free. He set out to weaken NATO, but NATO is bigger, stronger, more united than ever before, with two new members, Finland and Sweden.”

Despite this, Biden stressed the importance of perseverance against Russia, seemingly referring to an uncertain future for Ukraine should support dry up.

On the conflict between Israel and Gaza, Biden spoke of the “hell” that the families of dead civilians on both sides go through. “Too many families dislocated, crowding in tents, facing a dire humanitarian situation.”

The US President also spoke about artificial intelligence and how it will transform "our ways of life, work, and warfare" and has the potential to improve lives. However, he cautioned that AI also carries significant risks, such as disinformation and the creation of new pathogens and bioweapons.

“We must find ways to manage this emerging technology,” Biden stated, noting that AI's future development and use remain uncertain.

Biden also referenced his decision to step aside in the upcoming US presidential election, saying, “some things are more important than staying in power.”

“As much as I love the job, I love my country more. I decided, after 50 years of public service, it’s time for a new generation of leadership to take my nation forward.”