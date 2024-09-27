Abela meets UN Secretary-General Guterres, discusses Libya and Middle East stability

On the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Robert Abela held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and discussed the ongoing crises in Libya and the Mediterranean region, rising tensions in the Middle East, and Malta's current term as the head of the UN Security Council.

Abela reiterated Malta's long-standing position advocating for stability in Libya. He said it is important to bring the country's various factions closer together to ensure that Libya can progress through a legitimate process that reflects the best interests of its people.

On the growing unrest in the Middle East, Abela said he was particularly concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon. He also welcomed a recent decision by the International Court of Justice to prioritise the protection of civilians in Gaza and urged for the establishment of humanitarian access corridors, notably through Rafah, to provide much-needed aid.

Abela stressed that Malta remains consistent in its calls for the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the conflict on October 7. He said dialogue is the key tool for resolving such crises.

Abela reaffirmed Malta's commitment to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, insisting that peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians must be the goal. He called on international partners, including the European Union, to work collectively towards achieving lasting stability in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

Guterres commended Malta for its leadership on the UN Security Council, praising its efforts to secure peace in conflict zones and its broader contributions to the international agenda. He also praised Malta's dedication to issues such as climate change, gender equality, female emancipation, and the protection of children in armed conflict zones.