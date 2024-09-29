Israel continues to hit Hezbollah targets, masses troops on Lebanon border

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has not stopped Israel from continuing to strike the militant group’s outposts in Lebanon.

Israel said it hit “dozens” of Hezbollah targets overnight, a day after Nasrallah’s death was confirmed.

Lebanese media said at least 15 people were killed in the overnight strikes.

Meanwhile, Israel has been amassing troops and tanks on its northern border with Lebanon in what many believe is preparation for a ground invasion.

Nasrallah’s death was a significant blow for Hezbollah in what is turning out to be a sustained Israeli campaign to weaken the group by taking out its leaders.

Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist militant movement backed by Iran and is one of the best-armed non-State player in the Middle East. But apart from having a military wing it is also a strong political movement in Lebanon with representation in parliament.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “settled the score” with Nasrallah’s death. The Hezbollah leader, who has captained the organisation from the shadows for 30 years, had long been a target for Israel that blames him for countless terrorist operations.

Hezbollah is financed and supported by Iran and in the wake of Nasrallah’s death, Iran’s supreme leader vowed it “will not go unavenged”.

Iran has so far not given any indication of what its next move will be amid calls for restraint to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

