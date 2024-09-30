Austria’s far-right Freedom Party secures historic election victory but faces coalition challenges

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) has emerged victorious in national elections with 28.8% of the vote, marking the first time it has won a national election. However, despite this historic win, the party faces significant hurdles in forming a governing coalition.

Led by Herbert Kickl, the FPO surpassed the ruling conservative People’s Party (OVP), which finished with 26.3%. Kickl, a polarising figure, celebrated the victory as a turning point for Austria.

“We have written a piece of history together today,” he told supporters in Vienna. Despite his enthusiasm, other political parties, including the OVP and the Social Democrats (SPO), have rejected the idea of a coalition with the Eurosceptic, Russia-friendly FPO, which has historical ties to former Nazi lawmakers.

Kickl extended an invitation to all parties in parliament to join forces. “Our hand is outstretched in all directions.”

However, Chancellor Karl Nehammer, leader of the OVP, reiterated his refusal to partner with Kickl’s party, signaling the challenge ahead for the FPO.

Nehammer could still form a government through a coalition with the SPO and the liberal NEOS, though such a three-party alliance would be unprecedented and likely face difficulties.

Austria’s political landscape has shifted significantly to the right, with the FPO gaining support amid public frustration over issues like migration, the economy, and COVID-19 restrictions.

However, should Kickl succeed in forming a government, political experts warn that Austria’s role in the European Union could change dramatically, with Kickl drawing inspiration from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist policies.

Kickl’s FPO previously formed a coalition with the conservatives in 2000, triggering protests and EU sanctions, and again in 2019, before it collapsed due to a corruption scandal. The election outcome has sent shockwaves through the country, as analysts predict an uncertain and potentially turbulent political future.