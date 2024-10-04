UN peacekeeping mission to remain in Lebanon despite Israeli request to relocate

United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon will remain at their post, despite Israel's request for them to relocate, according to UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Lacroix emphasised that peacekeepers are doing their utmost to fulfill their mandate under challenging conditions, and contingency plans are in place for various possibilities.

One officer and eight senior and junior non-commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of Malta are currently embedded with the Irish 124th Infantry Battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) deployment in Lebanon, for a 6-month tour of peace-keeping operations.

Last week, an AFM spokesperson stated that the AFM is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon, noting that all Maltese soldiers are safe.

UNFIL has a mandate to assist the Lebanese army in keeping the area free from unauthorised weapons and armed personnel, a responsibility that has created tensions with Hezbollah, which has control over southern Lebanon. This week, the Israeli military requested that UNIFIL relocate more than 5km from the Israel-Lebanon border, citing safety concerns.

However, Lacroix confirmed that all peacekeepers will remain at their current positions and stressed that both parties have a duty to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel. He highlighted that the peacekeepers maintain the only channel of communication between Israel and Lebanon, and are working to protect civilians, facilitate safe movement, and support the delivery of humanitarian aid.

UNIFIL operates between the Litani River in northern Lebanon and the Blue Line to the south, with over 10,000 troops from 50 countries. Meanwhile, as Israel continues its cross-border operations, the IDF instructed residents of over 20 towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate, while also striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.