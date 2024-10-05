Senior Hamas figure, family, killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon refugee camp

The Israeli military (IDF) have killed Saeed Atallah, one of the leaders of Hamas's armed wing, together with his wife and two children in what is understood to be a drone strike.

Hamas has issued a statement confirming that the strike on the Beddawi refugee camp in Northern Lebanon had destroyed the home of Saeed Atallah Ali, an official in Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, and that Ali’s wife, Shaymaa Azzam, and their two daughters, Zeinab and Fatima — whom the statement described as children — had also been killed in the attack.

Several southern suburbs of Beirut also came under heavy air attack by the IDF during the night, with at least 12 different airstrikes reportedly being heard.

The IDF is reported as saying the midnight airstrikes had been targeting the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters but did not say whether any militants had been killed in that strike, instead claiming to have killed 100 Hezbollah fighters in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has claimed to have repelled a night time Israeli offensive at the border village of Adaisseh.

The group claimed the engagement had resulted in a “massive explosion within the advancing forces, forcing them to retreat and causing casualties among their ranks". The IDF has not commented on this specific incident.

Hezbollah launched around 100 rockets into Israel on Friday, Israel’s military says. Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire across the border on a near daily basis since Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which had resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and 250 others being taken hostage. Israel declared war on the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip in response.

Nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since then, most of them since late September, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The fighting is estimated to have resulted in the displacement of more than 250,000 Syrians and 82,000 Lebanese civilians in the past two weeks alone.





