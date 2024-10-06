Israel asks Lebanese residents in southern villages to evacuate their homes

Israel has issued new evacuation alerts to Lebanese residents in southern villages as it continues with its attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure.

The latest orders suggest Israel is preparing a significant ground offensive. It has over the past week carried out cross-border raids.

“Anyone near Hezbollah elements, facilities, or weapons puts their life in danger,” Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on ‘X’

"Be cautious, you are prohibited from heading south. Any movement towards the south puts your life at risk. We will inform you of the appropriate and safe time to return to your homes," he concluded.

The new evacuation alerts were issued for residents of about 25 areas in southern Lebanon and calls on them to head immediately to the north of the Awali river.

This comes as 23 people died across the country in strikes on Saturday, with nearly 100 more wounded. Lebanese officials described the attacks through the night as “the worst night so far in Beirut”.

Earlier on Sunday, a shooting in Beersheba, a southern town in Israel, resulted in one death and ten injuries, classified as a “suspected terrorist attack.” Emergency responders reported that a 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident follows a recent Hamas-claimed attack in Tel Aviv that left seven dead.

Additionally, reports indicate that Israeli airstrikes have targeted vehicles carrying humanitarian supplies in Syria's Homs province whilst Hezbollah has launched attack drones at an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa.

This comes as the 7 October anniversary looms, marking one-year since the start of the Israel-Palestine conflict which has since spread out to Lebanon, Syria and Iran.