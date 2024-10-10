Hurricane Milton tears through Florida’s Gulf Coast after making landfall

Milton carved a path of destruction after crashing ashore Wednesday evening on Florida’s Gulf Coast, making landfall near Sarasota as the second powerful hurricane to pound the region in less than two weeks.

The storm battered the state for much of the day, with heavy winds, pelting rain and a spate of tornadoes.

As Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, there was a brief, eerie calm in Sarasota — for about an hour, the whipping winds quieted, rain ceased, and the sounds of crickets chirping and frogs croaking could be heard. Then, the winds picked up again.

By around midnight Florida time, the storm had destroyed more than 100 homes, killed several people in a retirement community and ripped the roof off a stadium.

Forecasters warned that storm surge could reach up to 13 feet, and a flash flood warning was in place for several cities in the Tampa Bay region.

Most of Florida’s counties were under a state of emergency on Wednesday, and more than two million customers across the state have lost power. Emergency services were suspended in several counties.

There have been more than two dozen reports of tornadoes or tornado-related damage from the storm in the state, according to National Weather Service

Several people decided to evacuate at the 11th hour Wednesday after considering the dire weather warnings and gas shortages. “I just want to be on the safe side,” one Fort Myers resident said.