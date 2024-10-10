Two UN peacekeepers in Lebanon injured after Israeli military targets watchtower

Two UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have been injured after an Israeli tank fired towards a watchtower at a UN base in the south of the country.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement that the watchtower at its headquarters in Naqoura sustained a direct hit, causing the peacekeepers to fall.

“The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital,” the UN said.

Israeli soldiers also fired at a UN base in Ras Naqoura, “hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging vehicles and a communications system”.

UNIFIL is a UN peacekeeping mission created in 1978. It monitors hostilities and helps to ensure humanitarian access to civilians. The operation has several outposts on the Lebanon side of the border with Israel, known as the Blue Line.

“Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701. We are following up with the IDF on these matters,” UNIFIL said on X.

It added that all actors are obliged to ensure the “safety and security of UN personnel and property” and to respect the “inviolability of UN premises at all times”.

Irish Defence Forces says no Irish positions targeted

Malta has a small contingent of soldiers stationed with an Irish battalion as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

The Irish Defence Forces said in a statement on X that Irish positions were not subjected to incoming fire and all Irish persons are safe. Force protection measures are also in place.

There has been no statement yet from the Armed Forces of Malta.

On Sunday, UNIFIL had raised alarm when Israeli tanks took up positions metres away from the UNP 6-52 outpost, where the Maltese contingent is stationed. They eventually moved on.

The UN has rejected an Israeli request to move out of the area along the Blue Line.

Israel and Lebanon’s Shia militant group Hezbollah are engaged in daily exchanges of fire across the border.

Israel commenced a limited ground offensive of Lebanon last week as it intensified its attacks on Hezbollah, which have resulted in the killing of the organisation’s head Hassan Nasrallah and several other leaders.

The militant group has been shooting rockets into Israel since October last year in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Hezbollah has said it will stop when Israel stops its offensive in Gaza that has left more than 40,000 Palestinians dead.