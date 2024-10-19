Italy’s plan to send rescued migrants to camps in Albania hits legal hurdle

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's five-year agreement to relocate migrants rescued at sea to processing camps in Albania has hit a legal hurdle.

An immigration court in Rome ruled on Friday that the first group of migrants sent to Albania must be returned to Italy, citing safety concerns regarding their countries of origin, Bangladesh and Egypt.

Meloni, who has made the plan a cornerstone of her government’s immigration policy, said it is not the judiciary’s role to determine which countries are safe. “That responsibility lies with the government,” she said, adding her government will challenge the ruling.

The court's decision affects 12 out of 16 migrants who were transferred to a facility in Gjader, Albania, just days prior.

Last week, Italy formally opened two return hub centres in Albania under Rome's jurisdiction, where it plans to process thousands of asylum seekers outside its borders.

The Italian hubs in Albania have found favour with the European Commission that has moved towards a hard stance on migration on the back of gains by the far-right in several European countries.

The setback to Meloni’s plan comes as Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela indicated support last Friday for the European Commission’s push for “innovative solutions” on migration.

Abela emphasised that traditional methods have failed, advocating for new approaches to handle the ongoing crisis.

He echoed sentiments from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has called for expedited returns of irregular migrants and proposed that those needing protection could find it in "safe third countries."

Meloni's deal with Albania, which aims to process up to 3,000 migrants monthly, has drawn both attention and criticism.

While some European allies view it as a potential model for managing migration, human rights advocates have raised concerns about its implications for migrant safety and rights.