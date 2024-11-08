BDS calls on Malta to de-flag vessel transporting weapons to Israel

The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement has denounced the use of a Malta-flagged ship, the MV Mario A, to transport U.S. armaments to Israel, which it claims are being used in bombings targeting civilians in Gaza.

The BDS movement, which seeks to end international support for Israel's occupation of Palestine, is calling on Malta to “stand firm in its principled position” and to ensure that it does not aid, in any form, the transfer of military supplies to Israel. As the ship’s flag state, Malta has an obligation under international law not to allow the transport of weapons used in ways that violate international law.

ALERT: The ship MV Mario A, flying the flag of Malta, is crossing the Eastern Mediterranean. The feeder vessel is being used in the illegal US transfer of military supplies to Israel’s genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Uo0omoEFgc — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) November 7, 2024

The international movement specifically referenced the MV Mario A, currently flying the Maltese flag and crossing the Eastern Mediterranean. The vessel is reportedly being used as part of the U.S. transfer of military supplies to Israel.

“We call on people of conscience to pressure the government of Malta to continue to stand firm in its principled position not to aid in any way the transfer of military supplies to genocidal Israel, and as a flag state to comply with its obligations under international law,” the movement said in a statement.

BDS claims it has evidence that the Mario A has previously transported military supplies to Israel and is part of a fleet operated by Danish shipping giant MAERSK for the transfer of U.S. military supplies to Israel.

According to BDS, the military cargo arrives in Algeciras, Spain, and is then loaded onto one of five ships that carry it from Algeciras to Haifa or Ashdod. Among these vessels are the Mario A and the Wanda A, both of which fly the Maltese flag.

Researchers reportedly tracked one of the Mario A's voyages in August, which involved cargo classified as tanks, armored fighting vehicles, bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles, cartridges, and other ammunition and projectiles.

The Mario A has been flying the Maltese flag since February 2019.

As the flag state, Malta has the right to inspect, detain, and regulate ships flying its flag to ensure compliance with national and international regulations. In this case, BDS argues that Israel’s military campaign, which has resulted in more than 42,000 casualties, mostly among women and children in Gaza, constitutes a violation of international law.

The BDS movement is urging the Maltese government to investigate the current cargo on the Mario A and to deflag the vessel immediately due to its alleged involvement in similar past shipments. It also calls on Malta to introduce due diligence measures to ensure that none of the ships flying the Maltese flag are used in arms shipments to Israel or in any way facilitate “genocidal acts, illegal occupation, or the perpetration of crimes against humanity”.