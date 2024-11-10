Ukraine and Russia launch largest drone attacks against each other since start of invasion

Russia and Ukraine have launched their largest drone attacks against each other since the conflict began.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 70 Ukrainian drones across six regions, with some of them targeting Moscow. The drone threat forced flights to be redirected from three major airports in the capital.

Ukraine's attempted strike on Moscow was described as the largest attack on the capital since the onset of the war. The governor of the Moscow region called it "massive," as drones were shot down.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that Russia launched a total of 145 drones across multiple regions, describing it as one of the most extensive assaults yet. Most of these drones were intercepted, but strikes in areas like the Odesa region resulted in injuries and significant property damage.

In Ukraine, the Odesa region was hit by a drone, injuring at least two people. The attack caused fires and visible damage to buildings, adding to the ongoing devastation in the region already heavily impacted by Russian strikes.

The escalating conflict comes a few days after Donald Trump was re-elected as president of the United States.

Trump has once promised that he will end the war between Ukraine and Russia in one day, as one of his former advisers confirmed that his administration will focus more on peace rather than granting Ukraine the land it has lost since the start of the invastion in 2022.