Ukraine's Zelensky optimistic Trump presidency will help end war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes the war with Russia will "end sooner" under Donald Trump's leadership as US president, following what he described as a “constructive exchange” during a phone call with the president-elect.

Zelensky did not say whether Trump had set conditions for potential negotiations with Russia, but he said the conversation did not conflict with Ukraine’s position.

Trump, who has long criticised US military aid to Ukraine as a drain on resources, has pledged to prioritise ending the war.

In an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, Zelensky said he is confident in Trump’s administration to expedite peace efforts. “It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end by next year, amidst escalating challenges on the battlefield where Russian forces have reportedly gained ground.

A complicated history

Zelensky and Trump share a fraught history, with the former US president being impeached in 2019 over allegations of pressuring Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s family.

However, Trump has since claimed to have maintained a “very good relationship” with Zelensky.

Following a September meeting in New York, Trump said he “learned a lot” from Zelensky and vowed to resolve the war “very quickly”, though he has yet to reveal concrete plans.

Trump’s critics, particularly among Democrats, accuse him of being overly accommodating toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. They argue his approach risks compromising Ukraine’s sovereignty and undermining European security.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently spoke with Trump, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung that the incoming US president displayed a “more nuanced” perspective on the war than expected. Scholz described their discussion as “a very detailed and good conversation.”