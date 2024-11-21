Arrest warrants issued for Israeli PM Netanyahu and former defence secretary over alleged war crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes during the ongoing conflict in Gaza

“The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr. Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024,” the ICC announced.

This development comes amid tensions in the region, with the ICC previously confirming its jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed in Palestine.

The court said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that both leaders “intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity.”

Challenges brought forward to its jurisdiction from Israel were rejected by the court. The court stated that the acceptance by Israel of the Court’s jurisdiction is not required, explaining that the “court can exercise its jurisdiction on the basis of terriotiral jurisdiction of Palestine.”

In a separate statement, the court said an arrest warrant has also been issued for Hamas Leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.

The decision to issue the warrant against him came “unanimously” from the court “for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on the territory of the State of Israel and the State of Palestine from at least 7 October 2023”.

Israel claims to have killed Deif, the longtime leader of Hamas’s armed wing in an air strike this past July.

The ICC has been investigating potential war crimes by both Israeli forces and Palestinian groups since 2019, with recent escalations in hostilities prompting renewed scrutiny.