World War III has officially begun, Ukraine’s ex-top general says

The direct involvement of Russia's autocratic allies in its war on Ukraine means that World War III has started, Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said

“We can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun,” said Zaluzhny during a speech at Ukrainska Pravda's UP100 award ceremony.

The speech comes as the war saw a significant escalation this week, with Russia firing a new kind of ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday.

“In 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine, and the Iranian 'Shahedis' are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame.”

Zaluzhny, who now serves as Ukraine’s envoy to the UK, said Kyiv’s conflict is now on a global scale following the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia earlier this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Zaluzhny in February after rising tensions between the two on how the war in Ukraine should be fought, as well as Zaluzhny's growing popularity, which made him a potential political threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the missiles would be used against any nation arming Ukraine, a clear warning to the US and UK, which have greenlit Kyiv’s use of their long-range weapons in Russia.