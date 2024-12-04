Former European Commissioner for justice suspected of money laundering

Former European Commissioner for justice Didier Reynders has had a number of his properties raided by Belgian police on suspicion of money laundering.

According to European media reports, Reynders, whose term as European Commissioner ended only last Saturday, is believed to have bought lottery tickets with suspicious funds in order to launder them.

Reynders was also questioned by the police, as the investigation leading up to the raids has been ongoing for a number of months. Authorities reportedly waited for the former commissioner’s term to conclude before conducting such raids, as European Commissioners benefit from immunity.

Reynders, who was appointed justice commissioner in 2019, was tasked with ensuring that the rule of law is upheld in the EU. A veteran politician, Reynders had also served as Belgian finance minister from 1999 to 2011.

In 2019, he was also investigated for money laundering and corruption, although charges against him were subsequently dropped.