Syrian rebels seize capital as Bashar Al-Assad is believed to have fled country

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), claiming they have entered the capital, Damascus, and that President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country.

This comes after a rapid advance by opposition forces across key regions of Syria, beginning on November 27. Their victories have included the seizure of Aleppo, Hama, and most recently, Homs.

The rebels have reported little to no resistance from the Syrian army as they pushed through major cities and eventually reached Damascus. The capture of Saydnaya military prison, notorious for holding political prisoners, has been particularly symbolic, with the insurgents claiming to have freed inmates as part of their advance.

In Damascus, the atmosphere is increasingly chaotic as residents scramble to secure basic supplies, and thousands are attempting to flee the country by crossing into neighboring Lebanon.

Amid the confusion, Syrian state media initially dismissed claims of Assad’s departure, stating that he was still in Damascus and continuing his duties. However, Arabic media, citing the rebels, suggest Assad boarded a plane and left Syria for an undisclosed destination. Adding to the uncertainty, the Syrian army command reportedly informed military personnel that Assad's 24-year reign had come to an end.

The collapse of Assad’s regime appears to have been compounded by the failure of his allies to provide significant support. Russia, Assad’s most powerful backer, is currently occupied in Ukraine and has limited resources to intervene. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, which previously deployed thousands of fighters to bolster Assad’s forces, has been weakened by its ongoing conflict with Israel.

US President-elect Donald Trump took to social media to emphasise that Syria is not America’s fight, declaring, “THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!” Similarly, President Joe Biden’s national security team reiterated that the current administration has no plans for military involvement in Syria.