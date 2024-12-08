Rebels take control of Syria, as Russia confirms Bashar Al-Assad's escape from the country

Syrian Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have entered the capital, Damascus and taken control

This comes after a rapid advance by opposition forces across key regions of Syria, beginning on November 27. Their victories have included the seizure of Aleppo, Hama, and most recently, Homs.

The rebels have reported little to no resistance from the Syrian army as they pushed through major cities and eventually reached Damascus. The capture of Saydnaya military prison, notorious for holding political prisoners, has been particularly symbolic, with the insurgents claiming to have freed inmates as part of their advance.

Arabic media, citing the rebels, suggest Assad boarded a plane and left Syria for an undisclosed destination. Adding to the uncertainty, the Syrian army command reportedly informed military personnel that Assad's 24-year reign had come to an end.

On Sunday, Damascus erupted in celebrations, as Syrians welcomed the end of the Assad family's rule of the country, a goal that they missed during the Arab Spring, as Assad was the only dictator that survived that period.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry announced that Assad had fled Syria following negotiations which discussed a peaceful transition of power. The ministry stressed that it was not involved in the talks, adding that Russia's military bases in the country are not under threat.

The collapse of Assad’s regime appears to have been compounded by the failure of his allies to provide significant support. Russia, Assad’s most powerful backer, is currently occupied in Ukraine and has limited resources to intervene. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, which previously deployed thousands of fighters to bolster Assad’s forces, has been weakened by its ongoing conflict with Israel.