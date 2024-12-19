French court sentences man to 20 years jail for organising mass rape of ex-wife

Judges in France sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years jail for drugging and raping his ex-wife Gisèle Pelicot and inviting other men to rape her.

Judgment was handed down on Thursday shortly after Dominique Pelicot, 72, was found guilty of all charges against him. He is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Another 50 men were also found guilty of raping Gisèle Pelicot and each sentenced to prison. Dominique Pelicot admitted inviting scores of men to the family home to rape his ex-wife while she was drugged unconscious. The abuse lasted nearly a decade.

The case rocked French society and Gisèle Pelicot became a feminist hero after waiving her right to anonymity and demanding the trial be held in public to raise awareness about drug use to commit rape.

Gisèle Pelicot, a grandmother, had said it was her abusers – not her – who should be ashamed.