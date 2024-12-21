Two dead, scores injured after car ploughs into crowd in German Christmas market

Two people have been killed, including a child, and scores injured after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

A 50-year-old Saudi doctor, who was driving the vehicle has been arrested following the incident on Friday night.

Saxony-Anhalt's governor, Reiner Haseloff, said: “As things stand, he is a lone perpetrator, so that as far as we know there is no further danger to the city.”

The local government has confirmed 68 people were injured, with 15 facing serious injuries.

Haseloff told reporters at the scene that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi citizen who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had worked as a doctor. The suspected attacker's motive is still unclear.

City officials said around 100 police, medics and firefighters, as well as 50 rescue service personnel rushed to the scene. The area had to be blocked off due to the suspicion of explosives in the suspect’s car.