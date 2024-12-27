Injured North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine forces, says South Korea

Injured North Korean soldier has been captured by Ukrainian forces, South Korea’s spy agency has confirmed.

“Through real-time information sharing with an allied country’s intelligence agency, it has been confirmed that one injured North Korean soldier has been captured,” the South Korean National Intelligence Service said in a statement on Friday.

The claim came after Ukraine outlet Militarnyi reported that special forces had captured the soldier in the Kursk region of Russia, where some territory has been seised and held during an invasion by Ukraine.

The confirmation follows the emergence of a photograph allegedly depicting the injured soldier, which circulates on social media.

The outlet did not say when the incident had taken place, and there has been no confirmation from officials in Ukraine or North Korea, where the state media have not referred to the deployment of the country’s troops.

Around 11,000 soldiers from North Korea have been deployed to help Russia, months after the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, signed a mutual defence pact that “committed each country to come to the other’s aid if attacked.”

This soldier is believed to be the first North Korean prisoner of war captured in the ongoing conflict.

This week Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that more than 3,000 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded in the Kursk region.