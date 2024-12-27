Five Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza as Israel also strikes Yemen

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza has tragically claimed the lives of five Palestinian journalists, according to reports from local health officials.

The attack occurred early Thursday morning as the journalists were resting in their vehicle, which was clearly marked as a press vehicle, outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

"This is an outrageous attack and a clear breach of international law," said Laura Davison, general secretary of the British National Union of Journalists (NUJ), condemning the incident.

The NUJ described the killing of these journalists as an “outrageous attack” that violates the principles of journalistic safety and international humanitarian law.

The five men, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan, Ayman al-Jadi, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Khalil, Fadi Hassouna, and Mohammed al-Lada’a, were affiliated with Al-Quds Today, a television channel linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

\Witnesses reported that they were asleep in their broadcasting truck when it was struck directly by an Israeli missile.

The Israeli military claimed that the strike “targeted a vehicle carrying militants from Islamic Jihad,” stating that precautions were taken to minimize civilian casualties.

It also claimed responsibility for at least five airstrikes that hit what it said were military targets in Yemen, most of which is controlled by the Houthi movement, also known Ansar Allah, which is backed by Iran.

Ports, power stations and Sana’a international airpot were among the targets struck on Thursday afternoon.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), reported being at Sana’a airport in Yemen during an Israeli bombardment that caused infrastructure damage.

“One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport,” he posted on X, noting other UN staff were unharmed but delayed due to repairs.

This incident follows Houthi missile attacks on Israel, which began after the Gaza war erupted in October 2023.

On Thursday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was only at the beginning of its campaign against the Houthis. “We are just getting started with them,” he said.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reports that 195 journalists have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.