Plane crashes on landing in South Korea, at least 167 people dead

At least 167 people are dead after a plane crashed while landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday.

The death toll is expected to rise further as the rest of the people aborad the plance remain missing more than six hours after the incident.

The Boeing 737-800 flight operated by Jeju Air had 181 passengers on board and was arriving at Muan Airport from Bangkok, Thailand.

The plane appears to have skidded along the runway and crashed into a concrete wall before bursting into flames.

No cause has been confirmed but the fire service says it believes a collision with birds and poor weather may be to blame.

Two survivors, both members of the flight crew, have been pulled from the debris and taken to hospital. Rescue efforts are continuing.

The flight recorder from the plane has been recovered, according to an official from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation (Molit). The plane's voice recorder has yet to be located.