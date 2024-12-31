Auckland in New Zealand is first major city to welcome 2025

Auckland in New Zealand is the first major city to usher in the new year as cities around the world prepare to mark the arrival of 2025.

Just as the clock struck midnight (noon Central European Time), Auckland was lit up by the traditional fireworks display at the city’s iconic Sky Tower.

New Zealand’s North and South islands lie in the same time zone but the Chatham Islands – some 1,088km east of the South Island – is 45 minutes ahead, kicked off celebrations first.

The world will gradually roll over into the new year with American Samoa being the last territory to usher in 2025, a full 24 hours after Auckland.

In Malta, the main New Year’s Eve celebration will be held in the capital Valletta, where a 50,000-strong crowd is expected to attend an evening of song and dance in St George’s Square. A fireworks display will be held over the Grand Harbour at the stroke of midnight. Another public open-air event will be a concert in Bormla.