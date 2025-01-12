Los Angeles fires death toll rises to 16 ahead of anticipated return of strong winds

The death toll from the wildfires devastating Los Angeles has risen to 16 as firefighters battle to contain the flames.

Fresh evacuation orders have been issued as crews work urgently to halt the fires before the anticipated return of strong winds, which could further worsen the situation.

The wildfires, which erupted on Tuesday, have ravaged tens of thousands of acres and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, including homes, businesses, and vehicles. Significant progress was reported on Friday afternoon on the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, which has already burned over 7,000 structures. However, no cause has yet been determined for the largest fires.

Estimates suggest these wildfires could be the most expensive in US history, with preliminary figures placing damage and economic losses between $135 billion and $150 billion.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and other Los Angeles officials have called on President-elect Donald Trump to visit the affected areas, hoping his presence will expedite recovery efforts.

Trump has criticised Newsom and local officials for their handling of the disaster, describing the situation as "one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country."

Amid the chaos, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested at least 20 individuals for looting, including two who posed as firefighters to access homes. Authorities acknowledged the growing problem, emphasising the need for heightened security.

In response, some residents have resorted to hiring private security firms to protect their properties.