‘Dangerous winds’ forecast in Los Angeles as crews continue to battle fires

Dangerous winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles late on Monday, threatening the progress firefighters have made against the devastating wildfires in the area.

Forecasters have issued a rare fire danger alert, known as a “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning, for Monday night through Wednesday morning.

That is the same level of alert that was issued last week as strong wind gusts fuelled the fires that have become some of the deadliest and most destructive in California’s history.

Over the weekend, firefighters slowed the progress of the Eaton fire, near Pasadena. The 14,000-acre blaze was 27% contained early Monday, while the 23,700-acre Palisades fire on the west side of Los Angeles was 13% contained.

The Eaton fire has killed 16 people, making it one of the deadliest in California’s history, and at least eight people have died in the Palisades blaze. Another 16 people have been reported missing in the areas of the two fires, and officials have warned the number of fatalities is likely to rise.

The rare “particularly dangerous situation” designation applied to three areas across Ventura and Los Angeles counties. While forecasters usually only use this special warning every few years, this marks the fourth time it has been issued in the past few months.

In anticipation of the new threat, fire crews and resources were being pre-emptively deployed to at risk areas, including around the Palisades fire, said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

While winds in the coming days may not be as strong as those last week, the length of their duration could worsen the fire risk, meteorologists said.

