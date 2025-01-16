Netanyahu delays approval of ceasefire deal, blames Hamas for ‘backtracking’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of making last-minute demands and going back on ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions. The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

In response, senior group official Izzat el-Reshiq said on Thursday that the movement is “committed” to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators

The ceasefire agreement emerged on Wednesday after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. to stop the war that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

The deal, scheduled to be implemented from Sunday, outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed. This also includes the release of hostages taken by militant group Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

After the agreement announcement, the European Commission stated it would deliver €120m in new aid for war-torn Gaza, “Today we are adopting a package for Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis there,” EU spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said.

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have spoken against the agreement, with Smotrich stating “his party would only stay in the government if Israel resumes the war full force until Hamas is defeated,” whilst Ben-Gvir has threatened to quit the government if the ceasefire is approved.