TikTok warns of potential shutdown in the US amid ban deadline

TikTok announced on Friday it will cut off access to its app for more than 170 million American users starting Sunday unless the Biden administration provides assurances that the company and its service providers will not face penalties for violating a looming U.S. ban.

The announcement comes as a bipartisan law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, requires TikTok to be sold to American buyers by Sunday or face prohibition in the United States.

The Supreme Court earlier on Friday declined an appeal from TikTok’s parent company, which argued the ban violated the First Amendment, effectively clearing the way for the ban to take effect.

The Biden administration has indicated that it will leave enforcement of the law to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to be inaugurated Monday.

While a White House official on Friday reiterated the administration's position that it would not penalise service providers like Google or Apple for hosting TikTok as of Sunday, TikTok executives said the statement lacked the clarity needed to assure service providers that they would not face legal consequences.

“The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok’s availability to over 170 million Americans,” TikTok said in a statement Friday evening. “Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately, TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19.”