Hamas suspends Israeli hostage release

Hamas says it will suspend the release of Israeli hostages until further notice, accusing Israel of not living up to its end of the deal.

Hamas said on Monday the decision was in response to Israel breaching the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which began last month.

The next hostage release was planned for Saturday, 15 February. It would have seen another three Israelis, taken hostage in the 7 October 2023 attacks, freed by Hamas.

In return, Israel would have released a number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Such exchanges have taken place regularly since the agreement was brokered last month.

Israel has not commented so far.

The Hamas statement in full reads:

“Over the past three weeks, the leadership of the resistance has monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to comply with the terms of the agreement. These violations include delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Strip, and failing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid in all its agreed-upon forms.

“Meanwhile, the resistance has fully honoured its commitments.

“Accordingly, the release of the Zionist prisoners, which was scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the enemy’s compliance and the retroactive fulfillment of the past weeks’ obligations.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation adheres to them.”