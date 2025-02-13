Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange deal back on track

Hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas will be released as planned on Saturday in accordance with a ceasefire agreement, the group said on Thursday afternoon.

The deal risked being scuppered after Hamas earlier this week said it would delay the release of hostages, accusing Israel of breaking the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Israel had warned that if the scheduled release of three hostages did not take place by Saturday at noon, it would resume hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

However, Hamas said this afternoon that it will continue to “implement the [Gaza ceasefire] agreement in accordance with what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners according to the specified timetable”.

Hamas has been releasing hostages held since its attack on Israeli in October 2023, in exchange for the release of prisoners held by Israel.

Following talks in Cairo, the Palestinian armed group said mediators from Egypt and Qatar had confirmed they would “remove obstacles”.

The announcement came as European Parliament President Roberta Metsola visited Israel and Palestine to stress the EU’s support for the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.

On Thursday morning she met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Speaker of the Knesset in Jerusalem Amir Ohan.

In the afternoon, Metsola became the first European leader in more than a decade to enter Gaza when she briefly crossed into the Palestinian enclave to visit humanitarian operations at the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

A spokesperson for Metsola told MaltaToday that her crossing of the border into Gaza at this crucial moment is meant to highlight the EU’s critical role in supporting humanitarian efforts.

“It also highlights the EU’s commitment to continue supporting the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal,” the spokesperson said.

The EU operates a border assistance mission at the Rafah crossing, known as EUBAM Rafah, through which aid is delivered into Gaza.

Following her return into Israel, Metsola was briefed by the EUBAM officials on their mission and ongoing efforts to support humanitarian aid operations in Gaza.

Over the past months, the EU has provided close to €500 million in humanitarian aid. In addition, €375 million in humanitarian aid will be allocated to the wider Middle East.

Earlier, Metsola met with with the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Speaker of the Knesset in Jerusalem Amir Ohan.

She will travel to the West Bank tomorrow to meet with the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah. Metsola is expected to meet with Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation and with the 2024 Sakharov Prize Nominee, Reem Al Hajajra, Director of Women of the Sun.