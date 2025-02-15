German chancellor slams US vice president’s support for far right

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has slammed US Vice President JD Vance’s demand that mainstream parties should not impose “firewalls” against far-right groupings.

“We will decide for ourselves what happens to our democracy,” the German chancellor said on Saturday

During a speech in Munich on Friday, Vance railed against Europe’s establishment politics, urged the continent to curb migration and compared EU leaders to Soviet commissars.

He said, “there is no room for firewalls,” referencing Germany’s mainstream political parties’ stance rejecting cooperation with the far-right AfD.

Vance met with AfD lead candidate Alice Weidel on Friday, however he did not meet with Scholz.

Scholz said Germany would “not accept it if outsiders interfere in our democracy, in our elections and in the democratic formation of opinion in favour of” the nationalist Alternative for Germany [AfD] party.

The US vice president’s shock to German politics comes just one week ahead of the German general election on February 23.

German center-right frontrunner for chancellor Friedrich Merz also commented on the situation: “We respect the presidential elections and the congressional elections in the US And we expect the US to do the same here.”