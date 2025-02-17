Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: No role for Europe in Ukraine peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due to attend talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, has suggested he sees no role for Europe in any peace negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

“I don't know what they would be doing at the negotiating table. If they are going to 'beg for' some cunning ideas about freezing the conflict - while...they really mean continuing the war - then why invite them [Europeans] there?” he said on Monday.

European leaders are gathered in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit, hastily assembled by French President Emmanuel Macron after hopes of Europe’s involvement turned sour at the Munich Security Conference.

Washington and Moscow are set to kick-start discussions to bring about an end to the near three-year Russia-Ukraine war this week in Saudi Arabia, when U.S. President Donald Trump’s top diplomat Marco Rubio sits down with Russia’s Sergei Lavrov.

Trump said Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved in peace talks with Russia, dispelling conflicting remarks over recent days from U.S. officials. However, he did not say whether Zelenskyy or his team would attend preliminary talks in Riyadh or during a later meeting.

The EU and the U.K., however, are unlikely to have a physical seat at the negotiating table — either initially or as talks advance, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said Saturday.

“What we don’t want to do is get into a large group discussion,” he told a fringe event in Munich, noting that allied interests would instead be “taken into account.”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Saturday that a lasting peace agreement would not be possible without Europe’s involvement.

“For anything to work it has to have Ukrainians and Europeans as a part of it, because Ukrainians and Europeans are the ones who need to also implement the deal here in Europe, so without us any deal wouldn’t just work,” Kallas said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, warned Friday that failure to secure a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine would not only “weaken Europe but it would also weaken the United States.”