No deaths reported as plane overturns and crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

All passengers and crew on a flight which crashed and overturned while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada have survived, the airport's chief executive said.

"We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries," said Deborah Flint of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

One child and two adults were critically injured in the crash, according to emergency services. Images shared on social media show a plane flipped over and lying on its roof on the snow-covered tarmac. It appears to be missing at least one wing.

Toronto Pearson Airport said the crash involved a Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Minneapolis, and of the 80 people on board, 76 were passengers and four were crew.

Eighteen passengers were transported to hospital in total.

Ontario air ambulance service Ornge said it had dispatched three air ambulance helicopters and two land ambulances to the scene.

The patients with critical injuries include a child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s, it added.

In an evening briefing, Flint called the response by emergency personnel "textbook" and credited them with helping ensure no loss of life.

