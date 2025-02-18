Russian and US officials in Saudi Arabia for talks on Ukraine

Russian and American officials have met in Saudi Arabia to begin talks on negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

However, the absence of Ukrainian representatives at the meeting has raised concerns about the future of the peace process.

"The meeting would be devoted to the preparation of possible negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement and the organisation of a meeting between the two presidents," Russia's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The talks come nearly three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and follow a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed to initiate immediate peace negotiations.

This marks a notable change in Washington's stance, moving away from its previous policy of isolating Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised, "We, as a sovereign country, simply will not be able to accept any agreements without us," asserting that no peace deal can be made on Ukraine's behalf.

Just hours before the meeting, Russia launched an extensive drone attack on Ukraine, deploying 176 Shahed-type strike drones and decoy drones.

European governments, alarmed at the possibility that Russia and the United States could sideline them from negotiations that will determine the future security of the continent, have also demanded a role in peace talks.

"Everyone feels the great sense of urgency," Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said. "At this crucial time for the security of Europe we must continue to stand behind Ukraine."

In a reaction to Kyiv being placed out of the meeting, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun commented stating that it “expects all parties to the Ukraine war to sit together for peace negotiations.”