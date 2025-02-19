Trump places blame on Ukraine for war, suggests ‘election for peace talks’

United States President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine is to blame for war, stating that Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy "shouldn’t have started it."

“I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it’s going very well. But today, I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it…,” Trump said after the four-hour talk with Russian officials.

On Tuesday, Russian and American officials met in Saudi Arabia to begin talks on negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

The talks come nearly three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and follow a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed to initiate immediate peace negotiations.

Trump also suggested that Zelenskyy would need to face elections to have peace in the country.

“Yeah, I would say that, you know, when you want a seat at the table… Wouldn’t the people of Ukraine have to say like, ‘It’s been a long time since we’ve had an election?’” Trump said.

Following the end of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s five-year term in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, "Ukraine should hold a presidential election," but according to the Ukrainian constitution, presidential elections are not allowed under martial law.

The absence of Ukrainian representatives at the meeting also raised concerns about the future of the peace process, however, US officials said there is no intention to exclude them from peace negotiations

“No one is being sidelined here,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "Obviously, there’s going to be engagement and consultation with Ukraine, with our partners in Europe and others. But ultimately, the Russian side will be indispensable to this effort.”

France is expected to host European leaders for a second round of talks on the issue on Wednesday, after an emergency summit on Monday failed to produce a strong stance.

Responding to Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine is to blame, Zelensky said the US president is surrounded by a “misinformation circle.”

Talks “are taking place between representatives of Russia and representatives of the United States of America. About Ukraine – about Ukraine again – and without Ukraine,” he said.

He says Russia remains “the guilty party,” and you “cannot launder them like money” and “whitewash” their responsibility for the war.