Hamas to release six living hostages as first phase of Gaza ceasefire reaches its end

Hamas militants have started releasing the final living hostages as the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire comes to its end.

"The two returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA (Israel Security Agency) forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," a statement from the IDF said on Saturday.

Two hostages have already been released earlier in the morning with the last three expected to be released in the afternoon.

The six to be released today are the last living hostages whom Israel and Hamas agreed to exchange when indirect talks in Qatar last month resulted in a ceasefire agreement.

Under the first phase of a ceasefire deal, which began on 19 January and had to last for 42 days, Hamas agreed to release 33 hostages in return for Israel freeing 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

In the stages of the agreement, Hamas will release the remaining living hostages from Gaza and return the bodies of dead hostages. Israel has pledged to release more Palestinian prisoners.

After Saturday’s releases, Hamas and its allies will continue to hold 63 Israeli hostages in Gaza. At least 32 of those are believed to be dead, according to the Israeli government – one of whom, the soldier Hadar Goldin, has been held since 2014.

If another four hostage bodies are released next week as planned, the handover process for the first phase of the deal will be complete.

In the 7 October attacks, about 1,200 people – mostly civilians – were killed and 251 others taken back to Gaza as hostages.

In response, Israel launched a massive military campaign against Hamas which has killed at least 48,319 Palestinians – mainly civilians – according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.