Pope Francis remains in critical condition following 'prolonged respiratory crisis'

Pope Francis suffered a “respiratory crisis” of “prolonged duration” and required “a blood transfusion”, the Vatican said on Saturday.

The Pope’s condition remains “critical” and the 88-year-old is “not out of danger”, the Vatican said in its latest medical bulletin.

“This morning, Pope Francis suffered a prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis, which required the administration of oxygen at high concentration,” the bulletin reads.

The blood transfusion was necessary because of a low platelet-count associated with anaemia, the Vatican said.

“The Pope is alert and spent the day in an armchair even is he was suffering more than yesterday,” the Vatican added.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 14 February after experiencing difficulties breathing for several days. He has been in hospital since then.

Earlier, the Vatican announced Pope Francis would not appear in public to lead prayer with pilgrims on Sunday. This is the second week in a row that he is missing such an event.

The Vatican said that for Sunday noon’s angelus, it will disseminate the text of the Pope’s words like it did last week.

On Friday his doctors said there was no imminent risk to his life but he was “not out of danger”.