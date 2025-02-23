Exit polls: Far-right AfD secure second largest share of the vote in historic German election

Germans have taken to the polls on Sunday to vote in a snap election where the stakes are high, as the far-right is poised to make big gains.

The early election comes following the governing coalition’s collapse in 2024.

Conservative leader Friedrich Merz is poised to be Germany’s next chancellor, as his CDU party leads exit polls to be the largest governing party. Merz is 69 years old, and has promised the electorate to solve problems ranging from migration, to Germany’s stuttering economy.

In second place are far-right AfD, a party which has been endorsed by the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. The party’s candidate for Chancellor, Alice Weidel also found support from the Trump administration.

The election comes following a number of terror attacks in Germany, which increased support for the far-right, as the party has vowed to deport migrants from the country.

Since its establishment in 2013, the AfD has grown significantly. Initially an anti-euro party, the AfD has since shifted its focus towards immigration, capitalising on growing concerns about migration in Germany to attract support.

Although the party has increasingly leaned towards the far-right, it continues to portray itself as a conservative and libertarian movement rather than an extreme right-wing party.