Gene Hackman found dead alongside wife, as foul play is excluded

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Authorities confirmed the couple's deaths, adding that while the investigation is ongoing, no foul play is suspected.

Hackman, who had a career spanning over 60 years, was highly decorated, receiving two Academy Awards, two Baftas, four Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Hackman won his first Oscar after starring as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in the 1971 film The French Connection and a second for his role as Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven (1992). He was also nominated for his performances in Bonnie and Clyde (1967), I Never Sang for My Father (1970), and Mississippi Burning (1988).

Authorities confirmed the couple’s passing, including their dog, but refrained from disclosing the cause of death or the timing. Hackman was 95, while his wife was 63 years old.

Throughout his career, Hackman appeared in over 100 films, with notable roles such as Lex Luthor in the Superman franchise, as well as parts in Runaway Jury, The Conversation, and The Royal Tenenbaums.