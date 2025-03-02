Metsola says Malta has role to play in achieving peace in Ukraine

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has called for unity on Ukraine, insisting Malta has a role to play in the ongoing crisis, following her visit to Washington D.C

"We all want the same thing: an end to this war and lasting stability," stated Metsola in a Facebook post on Sunday

Metsola's statement comes following a controversial meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has raised concerns about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine.

She emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine and maintaining transatlantic unity in the face of ongoing challenges.

Metsola also urged Malta to set aside partisan politics and play a role in addressing the ongoing crisis, "Malta too can play a part, it must play a part, we should not bury our heads in the sand," she stated.

The EU Parliament President also said there is a need for increased European defence spending, while emphasising on the “importance” of finding a lasting peace that guarantees Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

She stressed that supporting Ukraine is not an act of charity, but a necessity to ensure European security.