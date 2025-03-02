Israel blocks entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza, demands Hamas accepts ceasefire extension

Israel has stopped all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, pressuring Hamas to accept a US-proposed ceasefire extension.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas continues its refusal, there will be further consequences," stated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The move comes as the first phase of the existing ceasefire expired on Saturday, with no plans for the second phase, leaving the future of peace negotiations uncertain.

Following the rejection of Hamas on the proposal of the temporary extension by US envoy Steve Witkoff, Israel blocked the aid from entering Gaza

This proposal, endorsed by Israel, aimed to extend the ceasefire through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday.

The proposal reads that, “If, at the end of this period, negotiations reached a dead end, Israel would reserve the right to go back to war.”

Hamas, however, insists on proceeding to the second phase of the original agreement, which includes the release of hostages, Palestinian prisoners, and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The group's spokesman condemned Netanyahu's decision, describing it as revealing "the ugly face of the Israeli occupation" and called for international pressure to prevent the "starving of our people"

A total of 1,737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees were released under the first phase of the ceasefire, including 120 women and children.