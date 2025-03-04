Global markets tumble as trade war escalates between US, Canada, China and Mexico

Stock markets in the US and Europe have taken a hit following the implementation of new tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

US stock markets tumbled for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with leading indexes trading sharply lower. European markets followed suit, as London’s FTSE 100 slid 1.2% by the close, while Germany and France also ended the day in the red.

Trump’s newly-announced measures include a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a fresh 10% levy on Chinese goods.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the move, calling it “a very dumb thing to do”. He said the trade war will harm American families first and foremost.

“There is absolutely no justification or need for these tariffs today,” he said.

In response, Trudeau announced sweeping retaliatory tariffs of 25% on $155 billion worth of American goods, with $30 billion in levies set to take effect immediately. “We will not back down from a fight,” he declared.

Moreover, Trudeau said Canada plans to challenge the US’s actions by filing dispute resolution claims at the World Trade Organisation. He says the new tariffs are a violation of a free trade agreement that already exists between Canada and the US.

Meanwhile, Beijing is vowing to battle the U.S. “to the bitter end”. Its counter measures include up to 15% tariffs on various American exports.

"If the United States [...] persists in waging a tariff war, a trade war, or any other kind of war, the Chinese side will fight them to the bitter end," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Meanwhile, Mexico is set to outline its countermeasures on Sunday. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the country will impose tariff and non-tariff measures.