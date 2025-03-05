USA: Trump takes victory lap in lenghty address to Congress

Six weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, delivering a speech filled with triumphalism, bold claims, and partisan jabs.

Speaking to a Capitol controlled by his Republican Party, Trump declared his early presidency a historic success, asserting that his administration had accomplished more in 43 days than most others had in years.

Trump lauded his administration’s achievements, listing hundreds of executive orders, a freeze on foreign aid, lower illegal border crossings, and the withdrawal from international organisations and agreements. He touted a national mood shift towards "pride" and "confidence" and compared himself to George Washington while boasting about the size of his electoral victory.

The president also celebrated his moves to eliminate “woke ideology” from schools and the military, and he addressed his controversial ban on transgender athletes in women's sports. "Wokeness is trouble. Wokeness is bad. It's gone, it's gone, and we feel so much better for it, don't we?"

Democratic dissent and a heated moment

While Republican lawmakers cheered his remarks, Democrats sat in silence. Some held up small black signs reading "false" and "lies" in protest.

However, Democratic Congressman Al Green was having none of it. He stood and shook his cane at the president during the opening minutes of his speech, prompting the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to call for decorum.

Green was then escorted from the chamber. Outside the Capitol, he told reporters that he was protesting proposed Medicaid cuts.

Economic promises and trade wars

Trump promised to "rescue" the economy, blaming high inflation and egg prices on former president Joe Biden. He called for sweeping tax cuts, including eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits, despite warnings that such measures would add to the nearly $2 trillion federal deficit.

He also vowed to slash government waste through a new initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), while singling out Elon Musk, who was in attendance.

The president doubled down on his tariff policies, defending import taxes on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese goods as a way to protect American interests. He acknowledged potential economic disruptions, referring to possible struggles for farmers as "a period of indigestion."

Despite market volatility, he pledged to push ahead with reciprocal tariffs on all trade partners next month.

Foreign policy: Ukraine, Greenland, and the Panama Canal

Trump touched briefly on foreign affairs, repeating his ambition to annex Greenland and asserting American control over the Panama Canal. He made only passing references to the crisis in Gaza but emphasised his desire to negotiate peace in Ukraine.

He read from a letter he claimed to have received from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian leader expressed a willingness to work with Trump toward a lasting peace.

A record-setting speech

Trump’s address stretched for more than an hour and 40 minutes, setting a modern record for the longest presidential speech to Congress.

By the time he concluded, Republicans were celebrating, while Democrats quickly exited the chamber. As with the first six weeks of his presidency, Trump’s speech provided plenty for his supporters to cheer and for his critics to condemn.