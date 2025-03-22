George Foreman, legendary boxer and entrepreneur, dies at 76

George Foreman, the former heavyweight boxing champion who stunned the world with his comeback victory at age 45 and later became a successful entrepreneur, died on Friday night in Houston at the age of 76.

His family announced his passing on his Instagram account, stating that he died in a hospital. His brother, Roy Foreman, said the cause was unknown.

Foreman was a towering figure in boxing, making history as the oldest heavyweight champion when he reclaimed the title in 1994 by knocking out Michael Moorer.

His career spanned decades, from fighting Chuck Wepner in the 1960s to facing Evander Holyfield in the 1990s. Alongside Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, Foreman defined a golden era of boxing in the 1970s, thrilling fans with legendary bouts. He was the last surviving member of this iconic trio.

Born George Edward Foreman on January 10, 1949, in Marshall, Texas, Foreman had a troubled youth before turning to boxing through the Job Corps program. He quickly rose through the amateur ranks, winning an Olympic gold medal in 1968.

His professional career took off soon after, culminating in a dominant 1973 victory over Joe Frazier to claim the world heavyweight title. However, his first reign ended in the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974 when he was defeated by Muhammad Ali.

Following a surprising retirement in 1977, Foreman dedicated himself to religious ministry and youth outreach. A decade later, financial concerns and a desire to reclaim his past glory led him back to the ring.

Defying skeptics, he fought his way to another title shot, finally achieving the improbable at age 45 by knocking out Moorer. He retired for good in 1997 with a record of 76-5.

Beyond boxing, Foreman became a cultural icon through his George Foreman Grill, which earned him hundreds of millions of dollars. His affable personality made him a sought-after pitchman for various products and even a brief sitcom star. He remained a prominent media figure until his later years, making a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer in 2022.

Foreman is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, and eleven children, including five sons – all named George. His legacy in boxing and business, marked by perseverance and reinvention, will endure for generations to come.