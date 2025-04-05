[WATCH] Mobile phone footage captures Gaza aid workers' final moments before being shot

Some viewers might find the footage disturbing

A video found on the mobile phone of an aid worker killed in Gaza appears to show the worker’s final moments before being shot at, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The footage captures ambulances with visible markings and flashing emergency lights moving through darkness as gunfire is heard.

The aid worker was among 15 humanitarian staff members who died on March 23, reportedly in an attack by Israeli forces, according to both the United Nations and PRCS.

The Israeli military had stated their soldiers did not target ambulances at random, claiming they engaged "terrorists" in vehicles without prior clearance and with lights turned off. However, the video released by PRCS disputes that account, showing ambulances with both headlights and emergency signals active.

The video shows a red firetruck and ambulances traveling at night while gunfire rings out. The vehicles stop near another on the side of the road, and two uniformed men step out. Moments later, a sudden burst of gunfire erupts.

The phone which captured the workers’ final moments was found in a shallow grave along with its owner. Eight paramedics, a UN employee, and six Gaza Civil Defence employees were found buried at the site.