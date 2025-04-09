US trade war: Trump ramps up tariffs on Chinese imports to 104%

US president Donald Trump has escalated his trade war with China as he will slap an additional 84% tariff on all Chinese imports.

The additional tariffs are set to take effect on Wednesday, bringing the total duties on Chinese goods to at least 104%, the White House confirmed.

The rate has now effectively become an embargo on Chinese products.

The announcement comes just a day after Beijing responded fiercely to Trump’s earlier threat of a 50% tariff hike, warning it would “fight to the end.”

Last week, Trump announced tariffs on all goods entering the US from around the world, setting a basic tariff of 10% for all imports, while slapping higher tariffs for other trade partners. The EU was hit by a 20% tariff.

China has been the most fierce in its response to the trade war, slapping a 34% tax on American imports in response to the first wave of tariffs.

In response to the latest round of tariffs, China announced that it will increase its tariffs on US goods to 84%, as they will take effect on 10 April.

Meanwhile, global stock markets have opened lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 seeing a 4.3% dip, the British FTSE 100 falling 2.5%, and the German DAX opening 2% down.